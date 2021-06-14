‘Family reasons’ force Hasan Ali to skip remainder of PSL 2021

LAHORE: Hasan Ali will not feature in the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. The Islamabad United fast bowler will leave the tournament bubble in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and return to Pakistan “due to family concerns”. “I want to say to all Islamabad United fans, unfortunately due to personal reasons I have to pull out of the remaining PSL matches,” Hasan said in an Islamabad United statement. “Some things are more important than cricket and nothing is more important than family. I am thankful to Islamabad United for their support and understanding. This team truly is a family that stands with you through thick and thin. I wish the team very best of luck for the remaining PSL matches.” Hasan’s absence will be a blow to Islamabad, who are currently second on the PSL table with eight points from six matches. Hasan is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament as on Saturday evening, with 10 wickets at an average of 14.00, and, even more impressively, an economy rate of 5.83 across 24 overs. “We understand Hasan’s situation right now, family always comes first,” Islamabad captain Shadab Khan said. “We wish Hasan the very best of luck. He will obviously be a huge loss to our team and the tournament, but some things are more important than cricket. At Islamabad United we have always looked after each other like a family and we will continue to do so.”













