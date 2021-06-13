Punjab cabinet likely to approve budget proposals for 2021-22 today

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will preside over a special meeting of the provincial cabinet on Monday, in which approval will be given to the proposals of budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

The meeting will also approve the supplementary budget for the financial year 2020-21, said a handout issued here on Sunday. The cabinet will also approve the revised budget estimates for the financial year 2020-21.

Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and secretaries of relevant departments will attend the meeting.

The provincial budget will be presented in the assembly on June 14. Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will present the budget in the house on Monday. The chief minister has summoned a special session of his cabinet ahead of the budget.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government had planned to put together a budget of about Rs2,600 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22, with the development sector eyeing Rs560 billion this year, and is expected to lay it before the provincial assembly on June 14.