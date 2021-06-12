57 deaths from Corona reported, positivity rate lingers at 3.34%

ISLAMABAD: Another 57 people died from corona in the country, while the rate of positive cases in the last 24 hours was 3.34%.

According to the corona statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 35695 corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1194 corona patients were confirmed while 57 lost their lives to the virus.

Statistics 12 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,695

Positive Cases: 1194

Positivity % : 3.34%

Deaths : 57 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 12, 2021



The overall rate of corona cases in Pakistan is increasing once again and according to the official portal, the rate of positive cases in the country during the last 24 hours is 3.34%.

The total number of deaths from corona in the country so far has been 21,633 and the total number of cases has reached 939,931 while 875,581 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Health departments are constantly urging people to wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens