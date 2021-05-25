Coronavirus kills 92 more as daily cases near 2,253

ISLAMABAD: 92 more deaths due to coronavirus infection and 2,253 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centere, 46,726 tests were conducted during the period and positivity ratio remained 4.82 per cent. The death toll due to pandemic in the country has now reached 20, 400.

As usual, Punjab remained the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far, 9,839 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 4,936 in Sindh, 3,970 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 746 in Islamabad, 532 in Azad Kashmir, 270 in Balochistan and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.