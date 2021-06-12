Hearing order issued on appeals against Sharif family

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered hearing of appeals against the convictions of former prime minister and PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar.

Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar of the Islamabad High Court issued the written orders for the appeal in which it is mentioned that Assistant Judicial Chief Justice Nazir Tarar gave arguments along with precedents of court decisions.

The order said that the appellant in this case was a former prime minister and a political figure and the court should exercise caution while hearing the appeal. Further, it was mentioned that the judicial assistant had stated that such a precaution was not necessary if it was the case of an ordinary man. In his absence, the trial has been quashed by the Supreme Court.

The order said that according to the arguments of Judicial Assistant to Prime Minister Nazir Tarar, the appeal was also a continuation of the trial.

According to the court order, in response to a question, Azam Nazir Tarar said that the court could hear the appeal of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar.

The Islamabad High Court said in the order said that the appeals of the advertised persons should be kept in abeyance or non-compliance should be dismissed.