NAB seizes assets of Shehbaz Sharif family in Money laundering case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday seized assets of six accused, including family members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, in a money laundering case.

An accountability court in Lahore resumed the hearing of the case today. The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and his son Hamza Shehbaz were produced before the court by jail authorities.

The judge said every question the court has is worth a million dollars.

“If you people don’t stop, I will get up and leave,” he warned.

The NAB Lahore director-general submitted a report during the proceedings. The report said that NAB had frozen the assets of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz, son Sulaiman Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Haroon Yousaf.

Earlier, accountability court Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan had issued a two-page reserved verdict, directing the concerned authorities to present an implementation report over seizing properties of Shehbaz’s family.