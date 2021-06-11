Ali Sethi and Nicholas Jaar’s ode to Palestine is inspired by Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry

Singer Ali Sethi and Chilean-American composer Nicolas Jaar have used revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poems as an ode to the sufferings of Palestinian people. The music track begins at ‘Hum dekhen gay, lazim hai k hum bhi dekhen gay’ lyrics by Ali Sethi and followed by Nicolas Jaar’s electronic, experimental beat the track enters another of Faiz’s poems ‘Aaj bazar mein pa bajola chalo’. The track has been titled ‘Yakjehti Mein’ and has been mixed by Heba Kadry, an Egyptian musician based in Brooklyn.













