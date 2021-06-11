Daily Times

Ahsan Mohsin, Minal Khan are set to tie the knot

Pakistani actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin are set to get married soon. 

The Nand actor took to her Instagram to share the news of their wedding by sharing a picture of the wedding card. 

The blue and white card has the couple’s name written in cursive writing. Minal captioned the picture with, “You’re invited,” followed by a blue heart. But she kept the exact date hidden from the fans. 

 

Ahsan Mohsin also took to Instagram to share the same card with the caption, “My heart belongs to you now forever.” 

Minal replied with a cute comment, “Forever and always bubs.”

Many fans dropped congratulatory messages for the happy couple and jokingly asked about the location and the date.

 

