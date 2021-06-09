Minal Khan finally joins SnackVideo

SnackVideo has been the most popular app for entertainment these days and dozens of celebrities are flooding in the universe of the platform.

On June 4, the darling of Pakistani TV, Minal Khan officially joined SnackVideo and became the latest starry addition.

On June 4, Minal posted her first debut on her SnackVideo account @MinalKofficial, and attracted nearly 1 million views and over 28k followers in no time. Top newspaper and fashion magazines in Pakistan have reported her debut on Twitter, gaining hundreds of likes and comments.

SnackVideo is also planning to create duet music videos with Minal. By selecting famous scenes from Minal’s hits and creators’ best duets, SnackVideo aims to breath a new life into Minal’s classics with great inspiration.

The stunning sister of the twin sisters’ pair of showbiz, Minal Khan, is one of the most followed and widely recognized actresses. She has over 7 million followers and hundreds of fan pages on Instagram. Minal began her profession in the showbiz business in 2012. She rose to prominence in the dramatization arrangement Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah. Some of her other hits include Hasad, Sun yaara, Qismat and ki jana main kaun. Minal got engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in Karachi on May 2021.

From now on, fans of Minal can not only get to know the personal life and interesting moments of the top actress, but also have the opportunity to duet classic clips or lip-sync videos with her and share their affection through the hashtag #SnackWithMinal.