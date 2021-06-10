Daily Times

LAHORE: Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani has announced transforming the SNGPL into an industry-friendly organization.

While talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) led by Mr. Adil Bashir, central Chairman and included Mr. Abdul Rahim Nasir, Chairman, Mr. Amir Sh, Senior Vice Chairman, Mr. Kamran Arshad, Vice Chairman APTMA Punjab and Mr. Raza Baqir, Executive Director APTMA.

Deputy Managing Director Mr. Sohail Gulzar and Chief Financial Officer SNGPL Mr. Faisal Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MD SNGPL agreed to constitute a committee for reconciliation of gas and GIDC bills if any past liability and resolution of gas relating issues. In this regard, Mr. Raza Baqir from APTMA and Mr. Faisal Iqbal from SNGPL will be the focal persons from both sides.

MD said SNGPL would also develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to expeditiously settle complaints of the APTMA members.

Also, he said, SNGPL would associate the private sector in SNGPL business adventures and invited APTMA to become a partner with SNGPL in its business activities, an early resolution of the industry issues with least interference of gas functionaries.

MD SNGPL assured APTMA of introducing reforms to resolve gas shortage issues through alternative arrangements like battery pack LPG cylinders etc.

APTMA central Chairman Mr. Adil Bashir urged MD SNGPL to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas at normal pressure to the export industry and enable it to create additional jobs, attract new investment and uplift exports of the country.

He also took up the issue of extension of load applications by the industry to the Company and stressed upon expeditious processing of those applications as well as the applications for change of gas connection from Industrial to Captive.

According to him, the relief of GIDC arrears for the period starting from January 2012 to May 2015 should also be extended to the industry as per Section 8 (2) of GIDC Act 2015.

Also, he has sought extension of concessionary gas tariff to the new industrial connections already approved by the FBR and Ministry of Commerce to lessen the burden on the new entrants in the textile industry.

Mr. Adil Bashir pointed out that OGRA has appointed an independent third-party inspector and has authorized Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan on its behalf for witnessing inspection of gas meters of industrial and gas consumers to address complaints of overbooking and one-sided fines.

The management of SNGPL agreed to look into this issue with the intent to eliminate the allegations of harassment by gas functionaries on the charge if tampering with gas meters.

Mr. Abdul Rahim Nasir appreciated the positive response of the management of SNGPL and particularly lauded the services and efforts being made by the MD for reforming the organization into a business friendly entity.