Hearings to set ERR, gas prices for SNGPL, SSGC postponed

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has postponed the public hearings, scheduled for June 7 and June 9, to determine Sui companies’ estimated revenue requirements (ERR) and prescribed price of gas for the fiscal year 2021-22. In a statement on Friday, OGRA Spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi said that new date of hearings on the petitions of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) would be announced by the authority through national dailies in due course of time.

Earlier, the SNGPL and SSGC have sought an increase in the revenue requirement of Rs857.40 and Rs109.78 per million British thermal unit (MMBTU) respectively with effect from July 1, 2021.

In its petition, the SNGPL has projected an increase of Rs1,415.91 per MMBTU including the previous year’s shortfall of Rs669.75 per MMBTU for the FY 2021-22 in normal business. It also claimed the cost of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) at Rs27,940 million as part of the cost of gas.

The company has asked for a total revenue requirement of Rs283,099 million, projected sales revenue at the current prescribed price of Rs211,900 million, total shortfall of Rs71,199 million in the revenue requirement and previous year revenue shortfall at Rs254,108 million. Besides, the petitioner has projected an increase at Rs137.47 per MMBTU to cost of service for RLNG business for the next fiscal year, while Rs42,093 million for laying of 11,500 kilometres distribution pipelines to connect various new towns and villages on its network.

Similarly, the SSGC has asked for a total revenue requirement of Rs251,596 million, projected sales revenue at current prescribed price of Rs216,602 million and the total shortfall in revenue requirement of Rs34,994 million. Besides, the company has estimated RLNG cost of service at Rs16,715 million or Rs43.38 per MMBTU with effect from July 1, 2021, while it projected Rs1,044 million for the laying of 278 kilometres distribution lines to connect new towns and villages.