After Sialkot AC, Dr Awan operates upon PPP MNA in operating theatre of Javed Chaudhry

Pakistani talk shows are known for igniting heated debates and with leaders like ours, defining the line between debates and full fledged quarrels on national television is quite difficult to do.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday had a heated exchange of words on a private channel with the member of Pakistan People’s Party Qadir Khan Mandokhel, during a discussion regarding corruption allegations.

While the two leaders kept undermining one another, the host tried to defuse the situation but to no avail, ultimately leading to Firdous Ashiq Awan physically assaulting the PPP member.

Firdous clearly stated that she will be taking Qadir Mandokhel to court under the charges of defamation. She further said that she left the PPP due to the charges of corruption on the party.

She was also accused of committing corruption in Sialkot, Punjab.

The host had to ultimately go on commercial break in hopes to control the situation.

Uzma Bukhari was also present at the show alongside the PTI and PPP members.

Heavyweight fight between firdous ashiq awan & PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhel..!! #FirdousAshiqAwan pic.twitter.com/0DfQJD2sWy — Muhammad Awais🇵🇰|Free Palestine 🇵🇸 (@Pakistan_117) June 10, 2021

The Pakistani public is facing a divide over whose side to take in this particular matter, while some are talking about how the female figure should have been respected under any conditions, the rest believe that physical assault in any case was too much, and the situation should’ve been handled differently. Others are largely blaming the host for acting as a bystander, silently standing and observing the situation. They believe that he didn’t in any way help secure the dignity of his guests as the series of events took charge.

A physical fight starts on his show, and he stands there in an impassive drama. Even if you see two strangers seated near you fighting, your first instinct is to physically intervene to stop the fight. This is blatant enabling of awful behaviour on tv, and is highly condemnable. pic.twitter.com/Jkc5oU8Jpk — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) June 10, 2021

یعنی آپ کہنا چاہ رہی ہیں کہ جاوید چودھری نے “پٹہ” ڈالنے کی کوشش کیوں نہیں کی؟ حد ہے. آپ پی ٹی آئی سپورٹ میں سبlimits کراس کرچکیں. انسان اور جانور میں فرق ہوتاہے. فردوس کو انسانیت کا مظاہرہ کرنا چاہئے تھا. اور یہی آپکا بھی stance ہونا چاہئے. کوئی کب تک اور کس کس موقع پر پٹہ ڈالے؟ — Kamran Ahsan (@KamranA42766683) June 10, 2021

This isn’t the first time Firdous Ashiq Awan has been in the news due to behavior of this nature. She is known for being a headstrong and vocal leader since her days in Pakistan people’s party.

Just previously she was in the news for her row with the assistant commissioner of Sialkot. She scolded the commissioner on not doing her job in securing the quality of the food available for the public. She further scolded her for sitting in an airconditioned car instead of touring the Ramadan bazaar.

Awan reportedly said “Who is the shameless person who selected and posted you here? I will talk to him.”

Firdous Ashiq Awan though clearly not in the right sense, but does show that our women are not afraid to speak their minds despite whatever the situation is. But it should be noted that our men are quite alike as well, or maybe more, as they quite often unleash their frustration through physical assault.

Members of the PMLN Ali Nawaz Awan is also known for being a part of verbal abuse on live television. During a talk show he attacked senior analyst Iftikhar Chaudhary and made personal comments on his health and verbally degraded him with ageist comments.

Ministers like Murad Saeed have also been recorded fighting outside the parliament with Javed Latif.

Considering the hot-bloodedness of our nation it is important that the people’s representatives keep their calm to prove that they in fact were the chosen ones that are worthy of being our leaders.