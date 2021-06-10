Inclusion in Amazon sellers’ list to boost country’s exports: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said Pakistan’s inclusion in Amazon’s sellers list would boost the exports as well as generate enormous employment opportunities for the young entrepreneurs.

Underlining the importance of e-commerce, he said Amazon was an important platform providing opportunities to the youth, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to increase their outreach to international markets.

The president made these remarks while chairing a briefing given by Saqib Azhar, Chief Executive Officer of Enablers, on emerging opportunities in the wake of Pakistan’s inclusion in Amazon’s list, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

President Alvi observed that Pakistan’s inclusion in the Amazon sellers list would greatly help in the diversification of exports and increase its access to international markets.

He emphasised the need to focus on the value-addition of products so that they could have a competitive edge in the global market.

The meeting was also attended by National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Chairman Syed Javed Hassan, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Commerce Aisha Humera Moriani, senior members of various e-commerce associations, representatives of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and State Bank of Pakistan, and senior officials of the government.

The Enablers CEO briefed the meeting about the potential of e-commerce and the issues being faced by Amazon and e-commerce sellers.

While hailing Pakistan’s enlistment in Amazon’s sellers’ list, President Alvi underscored the need to train young entrepreneurs to make them fully acquainted with the dynamics of e-commerce.

The NAVTTC chairman informed the meeting that the organization was taking effective measures to train young entrepreneurs in the field of e-commerce enabling them to capitalize on emerging economic opportunities.

In order to promote e-commerce, the president asked the relevant organizations to help address the issues being faced by e-commerce exporters. He urged the stakeholders concerned to encourage and facilitate e-commerce sellers to enhance exports of the country. The president appreciated the efforts made by the Ministry of Commerce for the promotion of e-commerce.