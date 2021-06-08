Imran khan to preside over federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet will meet on Tuesday in Islamabad to discuss the country’s economic and political situation.

The Cabinet will also review PDM s movement against the government and issues related to Sindh. Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a 21-point agenda during the meeting. The cabinet will review coronavirus situation and the supply of vaccine in the country besides the budget proposals for the next financial year. The federal cabinet will approve humanitarian assistance to Tajikistan for corona control. The cabinet will approve a representative of the federal government on the board of directors of K-Electric during the meeting. The draft of Capital Territory Rules, 2020 will be presented during the meeting while appointment of MD Utility Stores Corporation will also be approved.

Approval to set up a proposed committee to review the audio-visual content of the national anthem is also part of agenda of the cabinet meeting while appointment of MD APP will also be approved.