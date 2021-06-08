Punjab to present budget on 14th

The government of Punjab will present the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 on June 14 with a proposal of an increase of 10 percent in salaries and pensions of the government employees.

According to details, Annual Development Plan (ADP) for the province will be set at Rs480 billion for the next fiscal year and a total of Rs265 billion would be earmarked for the ongoing projects while Rs130 billion would be set aside for new uplift schemes.

A development budget of Rs62 billion is earmarked for Lahore uplift projects. The home department Punjab would get Rs1.90 billion for development projects, Rs78 billion would be earmarked for specialized healthcare and Rs60 billion for universal health coverage under the health insurance programme.

For other uplift projects, Rs1.23 billion would be earmarked for the establishment of a health facility in district headquarter Gujranwala, while Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat University, and DHQ Gujrat would receive funds of Rs350 million.