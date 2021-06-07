Pakistan, Amazon affiliation creates room for one million jobs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s participation in Amazon has created a room for one million new jobs in the e-commerce sector while adding exports of one billion dollars.

It was stated by Mr. Hashim Raza, Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) today while commenting on the opportunities created by Amazon for Pakistan’s small and medium Enterprises (SMEs). He said that the recent approval obtained by the Ministry of Commerce for Pakistan to be a seller on Amazon has opened up a new arena of business opportunities for local firms.

“We have developed an emergent program for preparing our SMEs to take fullest advantage of new opportunities offered by Amazon,” he said and informed that a series of training programs in collaboration with E-Commerce’ leading experts and institutions were going to be held across the country so that these enterprises can be made aware of Amazon’s procedures and requirements.

Under the program, SMEs would also be trained to improve the quality and packaging of their products as per standards of Amazon, he added and told that first training program of this series was going to be held on June 14, 2021 as a webinar, which has received participation requests from over 600 enterprises.

SMEDA CEO expressed confidence that a target of one million jobs in the e-commerce sector with an increase of exports worth one billion dollars could be met due to Pakistan’s participation in Amazon if all of the public and private sector organizations worked in close collaboration.

He informed that SMEDA, in leadership of the Ministry of Industries and Production, had developed working cohesion with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and all other relevant departments at the provincial and federal level.

He also appealed to the trade bodies and e-commerce organizations to collaborate with SMEDA in its endeavors to promote the e-commerce sector in line with Amazon’s requirements. He hoped that the collaborative efforts would help meet the aforementioned targets of jobs creation and exports enhancement.