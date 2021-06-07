SMEDA to organize webinar on ‘Sell on Amazon as Pakistani SME’ on June 14

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) would organize a webinar on “Sell on Amazon as Pakistan SME” on Monday, June 14. The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the Authority. The training would provide information about introduction to E-commerce, introduction to Amazon, how can we invest in amazon, how can I start amazon in Pakistan, freelancing and amazon virtual assistant / Amazon FBA vs FBM, how to create seller account, benefits of amazon business, payments options in amazon, challenges in amazon, target market, sustainability in amazon business and recommendation. The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, women participants, women owned SMEs, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.













