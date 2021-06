BTS’s RM, Kim Namjoon (real name), released his new solo titled Bicycle for the 2012 Festa which has caused the fans to stream it in a frenzy.

Bicycle was released according to BTS’s Festa timeline and has been written and produced by RM and John Eun.

The fans of BTS, who are called ARMY, flooded Twitter with their emotional reactions claiming it was the perfect song to listen to while riding a cycle.

It is reported that RM had written this song while being inspired by his favourite pastimes.