Parineeti Chopra desires to lose ‘bubbly’ persona

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and highlighted her desire to lose the ‘bubbly’ persona for more versatility.

The Saina actor penned a detailed note where she mentioned a ‘surreal’ moment when she began to understand a character.

The Instagram post included a collection of stills from certain shoots as she wrote in the caption, “I definitely wanted people to see I am not just a “happy” girl on the screen. Which was probably my fault in the first place. I guess I had done the “blubby” girl so convincingly on screen, that people started believing I was only that girl.”

Many fans praised her and the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.