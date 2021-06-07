Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, June 07, 2021


, ,

Parineeti Chopra desires to lose ‘bubbly’ persona

Web Desk

Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and highlighted her desire to lose the ‘bubbly’ persona for more versatility.

The Saina actor penned a detailed note where she mentioned a ‘surreal’ moment when she began to understand a character.

The Instagram post included a collection of stills from certain shoots as she wrote in the caption, “I definitely wanted people to see I am not just a “happy” girl on the screen. Which  was probably my fault in the first place. I guess I had done the “blubby” girl so convincingly on screen, that people started believing I was only that girl.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Many fans praised her and the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Submit a Comment