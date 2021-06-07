Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, June 07, 2021


USA, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports

APP

The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destination of the Pakistani products during the first ten months of financial year (2020-21), followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the USA during July-April (2020-21) were recorded at $4019.722 million against the exports of $3368.090 million during July-April (2019-20), showing growth of 19.34 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1691.314 million against the exports of $1386.999 million last year, showing an increase of 21.94 percent. China was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth $1640.629 million during the months under review against the exports of $1411.004 million during last year, showing growth of 16.27 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $1245.122 million against $1116.232 million during last year, showing increase of 11.54 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at $1215.939 million against $1377.287 million last year, the data revealed.

Submit a Comment