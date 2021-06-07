MCCI urges DGTO to play fair role in FPCCI polls

The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has urged the Directorate General of Trade Organisations (DGTO) to play an impartial role in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) election. In a statement issued on Sunday after a meeting held in the chair of MCCI Presided Khawja Salauddin, the committee and general body alleged that FPCCI elections have been rigged for the last couple of years whose report has been sent to the DGTO. They claimed that UBG Group’s presidential candidate, Khalid Awan, won by five votes in the last year’s elections, but results were changed and the Businessmen Panel’s candidate was declared victorious, which is unfair. They said that facts about the engineered elections were sent to the DGTO and despite several reminders, the issue is still pending with it. They maintained that the business community has concerns over it because only a visionary leadership of FPCCI can enhance the country’s exports. They demanded that DGTO should play a fair role for registration and elections of trade organisations as it is a much important office for the organizations.













