Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, June 07, 2021


US sending $266.5 mn in aid to Afghanistan for Covid response

AFP

The United States announced Friday more than $266 million in additional humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, intended mainly for its Covid-19 response, as foreign troops continue their withdrawal from the country. “As the United States withdraws military forces from Afghanistan, our enduring commitment is clear,” top US diplomat Antony Blinken said. “We remain engaged through our full diplomatic, economic and assistance toolkit to support the peaceful, stable future the Afghan people want and deserve.”

Submit a Comment