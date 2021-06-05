Food for thought or the thought of food: the dilemma of workplace meals



Lunch break is perhaps the only office time the most efficiently used by people at the workplace the world over.

“That’s just like recess at school, the most awaited hour at my office,” says Lala Rukh, an IT engineer, who has recently joined a multinational firm in Lahore.

“The only problem with my 90-minute break is it flies so fast it seems it’s just a 10-minute break.”

What to eat at the break is the question which every worker faces every day.

Food is fuel for humans. No matter what your bread and butter is, you have to have some bread and butter in you to bring home the bacon. In today’s fast-paced world the concept of taking a lunch box to work has significantly reduced, therefore, one has to think about what to eat at work.

The main goal is to have a fulfilling meal that is not heavy in your pocket. For some, taste does not hold much significance, while others spend hours searching for the perfect, delectable meal.

Sana, a food enthusiast, and trainee officer at a local logistic company, says, “For me, taste is very important. A meal must be mouthwatering and be able to satisfy my taste buds.” She also looks for the cheapest deals on online food delivery platforms so that she does not empty her pockets while satiating her hunger and satisfying her taste buds.

People who are concerned about their health prefer to have salads or low-carb foods. Although the number of restaurants offering such options is small, one can find them, especially in metropolitan cities.

Amina, a journalist, spends eight hours of her day sitting in front of a screen. She says, “By the time I go back home I am so exhausted that I don’t find the motivation to work out.” This is why she prefers taking fruits to the office in a small container that rests in her bag until her stomach starts making noises. Her friend and colleague Ayesha, on the other hand, like to order low carb, diet-friendly, and delish meals from eateries that offer such food.

Lunch break is becoming a party time at certain places, and Nadia Hassan’s law firm is one such place.

“Many times, we all colleagues pool in money to order food like pizzas or deals,” she smiles.

“We find this option to be more cost-effective than ordering separately. Moreover, it allows us to connect and talk while sharing a meal.”

Lunch time becomes a much needed break from work routine.

Maryam who has recently ventured into the adult world says that when her job started she was very excited to order food from different places every day. However, now she can kill for a plate of her mother’s homemade daal chaawal with achaar.

Leena says, “If we use our time efficiently on weekends we can do meal preps.”

She has saved many videos and blog posts on her phone that offer recipes for easy meals that can be made for the whole week and kept in the refrigerator. She prefers taking home-cooked meals to her office as she only likes home-cooked meals.

There is also one such specimen of people who survive on junk food. Shehrbano is one such soul.

“Eating a full-fledged meal at work doesn’t make sense to me. I like to bring chips, biscuits, and jellies to work and eat throughout my working hours. It keeps my brain fresh.”

Whether you have to decide what to cook for the whole family or you have to decide what to order for yourself, the question of what to eat at work merits attention.

And why not think about lunch break, when we all work to feed ourselves?