Wanted: 9,000 jobs a few clicks away on NAVTTC job portal

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), the apex body for technical education and vocational training in the country recently announced a total of 9000 jobs in a total of 130 plus companies waiting to be filled. The employment portal posted the jobs through its Twitter account.

— NAVTTC Pakistan (@NavttcP) June 4, 2021

The organization that is involved in the policy making, strategy formulation, regulation, and revamping of the country’s entire Technical & Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system urged the youth to apply on the National Employment Exchange Tool developed by NAVTTC under the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training.

The programme has been initiated keeping in view the massive unemployment that has hit the country after the Corona pandemic and aims to stabilize the labour sector with good opportunities in the future.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said the present government has launched a massive drive to sensitize the university students about benefits of the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), aimed at ensuring socio-economic empowerment of the youth through their skill development, financial inclusion, and civic and political engagement.

NAVTTC’s initiative of establishing 75 high- tech skill centers to uplift the TVET sector of Pakistan would transform the skill development landscape of the youth and provide job placements accordingly.

Federal Minister for Education and Training, Shafqat Mahmood retweeted the news through his own account as well.