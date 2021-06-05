Pakistan to fence Iran border: Sh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said the government of Pakistan will erect fence along Iran border also to stem the incidents of terrorism and infiltration. The interior minister before heading to his two-day visit to Waziristan stated in a video message on Friday that the government would fence its border along Iran. He said the fencing on the western border would be completed by the end of the year.

Mr Rashid said incidents of terrorism were rising in Islamabad. Last night, two police officials were martyred, he said, adding that in his government tenure, as many as nine policemen were martyred.

After relaying his video message, the interior minister went on his Waziristan visit. He would participate in the passing out parade of Scout Training Academy, Mir Ali.

The minister would also inaugurate a passport office in Miran Shah. He will hold meetings with the officials of Frontier Corps and civil administration.