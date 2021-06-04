

MQM=P promises unwavering support to PTI for upcoming budget. MQM-P reassured Prime Minister Imran Khan and shared their recommendations for the new finance bill.

The PM met a delegation of MQM-P in a meeting in Islamabad. Various issues regarding Karachi were discussed. The delegation also briefed the PM on the development projects needed in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Moreover, issues faced by the PTI-MQM alliance were also discussed.

The MQM-Pakistan delegation that met the PM included federal minister Amin ul Haq, Senator Faisal Subzwari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Javed Hanif, Amir Khan, former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar and Kunwar Naveed Jameel.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.