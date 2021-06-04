MQM-P delegation to meet PM Imran Friday

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will meet Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan today (Friday) to convey grievances of Karachi traders, sources said on Thursday.

The MQM-P delegation would be led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Aminul Haque will also accompany Siddiqui.

In the meeting with the premier, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders will raise the grievances shown by the traders of Karachi and the issues being faced by the metropolitan and other urban areas of Sindh.

Issues related to fake domiciles, bad governance, quota system, census and others will also come under discussion. The written agreement between the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will also be discussed, sources said.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) yesterday had asked the federal government to mull over the option of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh.

MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing a press conference in Karachi, had said that he wants to ask the prime minister and the army chief what will happen after the revenue-generating city for the whole country goes dependent on others.

Separately today, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the National Assembly demanding to declare Karachi and Hyderabad as tax-free zone cities.