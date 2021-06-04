Opposition’s conspiracies for political point scoring only: Dr Firdous



Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar’s aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that the conspiracy to derail the democratic system would failed miserably as economic team would prepare a ‘pro-poor and relief-oriented’ budget for the next fiscal year.

The current government would present an excellent, balanced and people-friendly budget but the opposition’s conspiracies before the budget are only aimed to get political point scoring, she said while speaking to a private news channel.

She said the anarchistic political designs of PDM alliance have come to its logical end, adding, deceiving the public is the old habit of the opposition but it could not fool the masses anymore.

Opposition parties who are trying to unite again are just following their personal agendas to save their political future, she added.

She said despite all the negative propaganda of the opposition, Pakistan is stronger and more stable than before under the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan.

She said the budget 2021-22 would reflect aspirations of the common people as it would be an exemplary and revolutionary budget which would start mega development oriented projects besides laying a net of industries.

Firdous also assured that the budget would bring about revolution in education, agriculture, health and IT sectors as well.