Lowest positivity rate since February; 83 people die from virus

There was the lowest coronavirus positivity rate on Friday after a total of three months at 3.58%, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The last time it stood at 3% was in February 2021.

A total of 83 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while 52,589 tests were conducted across the state from which 1893 were positive, according to NCOC’s daily coronavirus report.

COVID-19 The total number of deaths fromin the country so far stands at 21,105, while the total number of cases is 928,588. Meanwhile, 856,005 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The country is reporting fewer cases than before amid the deadly third wave that has claimed the lives of millions. However, Sindh is still reporting a spike in cases.

A day earlier, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho that said despite the efforts of the government, people are still hesitant to get themselves vaccinated.

The health minister, addressing a press conference in Karachi, said Sindh would ease restrictions once people start getting themselves inoculated.

“The coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi is still above 11%,” Dr Pechuho said, adding that Sindh is yet to see an improvement.