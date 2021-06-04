Government will take steps to curb terror incidents in the capital, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday said terror incidents are on the rise in the Federal Capital, promising that the government will take steps to ensure the city is safer in the days to come.

The government would curb terrorism soon, he added.

“Two policemen were martyred last night. Nine policemen have been martyred in Islamabad since 2018,” he said in a video statement.

Rasheed said he would be travelling to Waziristan to review the fencing along the Afghan border, given the surge in attacks after which the Pak-Iran border would also be fenced.

“88% work is completed on Pak-Afghan border after which we will also complete fencing on the Iranian border, which is expected to be completed by the year-end,” added the minister. “So far 44% fencing of [the border with Iran] has been completed while the remaining part will be completed within a year.”

Rasheed announced that they would be taking certain steps to make Islamabad more secure.

An additional 100 eagle squads will be inducted who will keep a check on the city with the help of the Safe City and a wireless system. Currently, eagle squads have only two mobile vans while 16 more would be added soon.

The interior minister vowed to make the capital a safe zone soon. “We are going to take important steps this week,” he said.