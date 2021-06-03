Franchise owners express their delight over start of PSL, stand firmly with PCB

LAHORE: The six franchise owners have once again reiterated their support and backing for the Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board, while expressing their delight with the resumption of the tournament on June 9. Islamabad United’s Ali Naqvi said: “The Pakistan Super League is Pakistan’s marquee event. I am delighted that after days of hard work and overcoming all surprises, we are now ready to resume the tournament on 9 June. Nothing comes easy in life, and I think this event has tested the patience, crisis management and event planning skills of the PCB as well as all the team owners to the limits.” Karachi Kings’ Salman Iqbal said: “We all need to understand these are unprecedented and evolving times. What remains unchanged is that this is Pakistan’s league and it is our collective obligation that we make it a success. I am happy that after days of hard work and overcoming unexpected challenges, the Pakistan Super League 6 is ready to resume. Let’s all get behind this and help this brand get stronger and bigger than ever.”

Lahore Qalandars’ COO Sameen Rana said: “We completely understand the challenges PCB had to overcome to schedule the remaining Pakistan Super League 6 matches in the available time in the UAE. We know the PCB has worked extremely hard to make this event happen and are pleased that we have finally reached a situation when the tournament is about to resume.” Multan Sultans’ Alamgir Khan Tareen said: “I know all the players and support personnel are delighted with the news of the start as they were desperate to get on to the field and show their talent. I remain confident that the commercial partners will also benefit from the remaining 20 matches, the Pakistan players will get quality cricket.”

Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi said: “These are times where we need to accept, adjust and adopt. An earlier start with less double-headers could have been an ideal option but this solution was not available to the PCB due to certain issues that were beyond their control. All is well that ends well.” Quetta Gladiators’ Nadeem Omar said: “Holding the event offshore in these difficult times at a short notice is not an easy job. In this background and despite the uncertainty in the past few days, I am pleased we are now ready to take-off and finish the tournament.”