Daily Times

RAWALPINDI: The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination reached 397,397 on Thursday, with the inoculation of 12,824 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to recent data released by the District Health Authority, 26,198 health workers while 371,199 people including senior citizens have received their doses of the coronavirus vaccination so far.

The report said that the district health authority has registered 33 new infections during the last 24 hours including 31 from Rawalpindi and two from outside the district while three people lost their battle of life.

It reported that patients during the last 24 hours included 8 belonging to Rawal Town, 3 Potohar town, 8 Rawalpindi Cantt, 9 Kahuta, and two each from Islamabad and Gujjar Khan.

“Currently 62 confirmed patients have been admitted to various facilities of the city including 17 in Holy Family Hospital,14 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,18 in Institute of Urology, 9 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Bilal hospital and one in Hearts International”, he added.

The report elaborated that 3 patients were on the ventilator in critical condition, 23 on oxygen and 36 in stable condition.