Pakistan fighting two viruses: Corona and skepticism



As the vaccines roll out for all above the age of 18 in Pakistan, the turnout of people is less than expected. Many are skeptical about getting the jab because of several misconceptions making rounds on social media platforms. Pakistan seems to be fighting two viruses, corona and skepticism.

Such a response was expected from the older generation, however, it is disappointing to see young people refusing to get vaccinated. People must realize that the only way we can beat the virus is by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

In Australia, most people under the age of 40 are still not eligible to get the vaccine. However, they are desperate to get it. Millennials who have spent the last year at home are now restless as they see many of their age getting vaccinated elsewhere in the world. They want to get the jab as soon as possible so that they can travel and go back to their normal lives.

In Pakistan, there are different categories of people who are not willing to get vaccinated, despite being able to get the shot. Some are the lazy ones who do not want to stand in long lines just to get the vaccine shot. Some think getting the shot will make them infertile. Some are of the belief that their young blood will not let them succumb to the virus, they feel as if they are invincible and hence, do not need the vaccine. There are even some who believe that Bill Gates is an evil mastermind who wants to control the world by inserting chips in people through the vaccine!

Not getting the vaccine is highly irresponsible as not only do you put yourself in danger, but you also put others around you in danger. Those people may be extremely vulnerable and may succumb to the virus because of your negligence. Therefore, it is of utmost importance for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.