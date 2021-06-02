COVID-19 claims 45 more lives, 447 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Wednesday

As many as 447 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, while the pandemic claimed 45 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 10,084. As many as 312,888 patients have recovered so far. According to data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 340,557. The P&SHD confirmed that 157 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur,1 in Sheikhupura,4 in Nankana Sahib,32 in Rawalpindi,5 in Attock,2 in Jhelum,1 in Chakwal,9 in Gujranwala,3 in Hafizabad,5 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal,1 in Gujrat,27 in Faisalabad,5 in Toba Tek Singh,4 in Chiniot,5 in Jhang,29 in Sargodha,5 in Mianwali,3 in Khoshab,5 in Bhakkar,38 in Multan,8 in Vehari,4 in Khanewal,3 in Lodhran,8 in Muzaffargarh,12 in Dera Ghazi Khan,6 in Layyah,6 in Rajanpur,33 in Rahimyar Khan,8 in Bahawalpur,1 Bahawalnagar,3 in Okara,4 in Pakpattan and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news. The Punjab health department has conducted 5,189,299 tests for COVID-19 so far.













