Taylor Swift asked to quit David O.Russell’s film due to his behavior.

It was reported that the American pop singer was going to star in David’s new movie. However, Swift’s fans are not happy about this decision.

The Willow singer‘s fans encouraged her to quit the untitled film of Russell. The reason behind this is Geroge Clooney’s old statement about his experience with the said director being the worst experience of his life.

George Clooney had mentioned that Russell would yell at someone every day and even got into a fight with Clooney himself.

Many netizens started sharing other instances of David’s behaviour. One netizen shared a video of Russell screaming at Lily Tomlin on the set of I Heart Huckasbees and asked Taylor if she was sure about her decision.

Taylor Swift made headlines when it was reported that she will be acting alongside household names such as Christain Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, and Robert De Niro to name a few.

The 11 times Grammy winner has starred on the silver screen before with the musical live-action adaption of Cats.