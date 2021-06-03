PSL 6: Online meeting with franchise owners to be rescheduled

An online meeting on Pakistan Super League (PSL) matters has been delayed due to the busy schedule of franchise owners.

According to sources, the online meeting will be attended by PCB officials and representatives of the franchises. However, many franchise owners are not available for the meeting due to busy schedule.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) says the announcement of a new online meeting time is subject to the availability of owners.

Sources said that June 9 is being declared as the favorite date for the start of the remaining matches of PSL season 6 in Abu Dhabi.