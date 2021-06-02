Niyonsaba, barred from 800m, qualifies for Olympic 5,000m

MONTREUIL: Olympic 800m silver medallist Francine Niyonsaba, barred from competing over that distance by World Athletics’ testosterone-reducing regulations, set an Olympic qualifying time in the women’s 5,000m in a meeting in France on Tuesday. The 28-year-old from Burundi, like two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya, has been trying to qualify for the postponed Tokyo Games this summer. Niyonsaba clocked 14min 54.70 sec as she finished fourth in Montreuil, bettering her own personal best by more than 17 seconds and easily coming in under the Olympic qualifying time of 15:10.00. “I’m qualified, I’m very happy, it was my desire,” said Niyonsaba. “I had a great race, I’m very proud. It was tough for me to step up from 800m to 5,000m, there’s been a lot of suffering. “It took time, but I persisted, I adapted my training, I doubled my efforts as far as the 800m is concerned.” Niyonsaba added: “It’s a great response.” The International Olympic Committee has set June 29 as the qualification deadline for athletes wanting to compete in Japan.













