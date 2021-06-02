Taylor Swift roped in for David O. Russell’s secret project

American singer, Taylor Swift, is joining David O. Russell’s project, joining a large number of big names including Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Christian Bale, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock and John David Washington.



The 11-time Grammy winner has previously starred in 3 films. She was last seen in the musical film Cats. The singer also released two surprise albums in 2020, Folklore and Evermore. The former album over 80.6 million global streams on the platform in its first day of release, which earned it the Guinness World Record. The album went on to win a Grammy award for Album of the Year in 2021.













