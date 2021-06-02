Selena Gomez discloses Rare Beauty’s international release

American singer and actor Selena Gomez has revealed the international release of her own cosmetic line Rare Beauty.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actor announced the news on Rare Beauty’s Instagram story. Gomez said, “We will be launching internationally on July 1st. This has been an absolute dream of mine.”

The page Popfaction also shared her story on their Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pop Faction (@popfaction)

The countries that Rare Beauty will launch will be Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. The cosmetic line will also launch in Turkey, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Spain, Denmark, UAE, Greece, Switzerland, Romania, Portugal and Russia.