Farrukh for enhanced Pak-China media cooperation

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday underlined the need for enhanced cooperation and close coordination between the media industries of China and Pakistan.

The minister, in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong who called on him at his office here, said both the countries’ news organizations, including Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Xinhua had already signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for the purpose, but there was a need to expand the cooperation to film industries.

The Chinese envoy said Pakistani media played an important role in disseminating positive information about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), dispelling propaganda of the countries hostile to the initiative.

He stressed on strengthening business-to-business cooperation between the two countries. “Trade is a good beginning for all kinds of cooperation.”

The minister said CPEC was a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which was crucial to regional connectivity.

He apprised the envoy about the progress made on the Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Faisalabad, which, he said, had great potential for the Chinese investors. Necessary infrastructure in the economic zone had already been developed.

The minister stressed the need for joint ventures of both the countries’ companies in the textile sector.

He expressed pleasure over the extension of CPEC beyond infrastructure development, social and agriculture cooperation.

Farrukh Habib called for city-to-city cooperation, research and collaboration on social protection programmes between China and Pakistan.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries exchanged felicitations on the successful completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

Farrukh said China was an iron brother and all-weather friend of Pakistan, which always stood by the latter in difficult times.

“The Karakoram Highway is a testament of our strong friendly relations. The people of Pakistan have very favourable sentiments for China and keep Pakistan-China friendship in high regards,” the minister remarked.

He congratulated Nong Rong on the completion of 100 years of the establishment of Communist Party of China (CPC).