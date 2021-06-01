Forests conservation key to maintain ecosystem: Masood

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the people to cooperate with the forest department to supplement its efforts for conservation of the forest to maintain the natural ecosystem.

“The Department of Forests is doing a good job on its part to conserve the forest but their efforts will not produce desired results unless each of us contributes to the conservation of the existing forests and the growth of new forests,” he said on Tuesday.

The president made these remarks after a briefing given to him by Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries, Syed Zahoor-ul Hassan Gillani.

Saying that AJK is famous for its beautiful green forests and moderate climate, the president emphasised, “We will have to protect our forests in order to keep our region attractive and captivating to promote tourism and save the future of coming generations by maintaining the ecological balance.”

Khan highlighted that forests are not only important to maintain the climate and natural environment, they are also a major source of abundant water resources that AJK has. “The survival and sustainability of our water reservoirs are directly linked to the forests of the region,” he added.

“Instead of relying on forest wood for cooking and heating, we need to focus on alternative sources of fuel, and for this purpose, the forest department, government agencies, and social organizations can guide and help the people,” he said.

He said that it is his earnest desire to see other parts of Pakistan like Azad Kashmir so that the environment of the country could be improved and the country could be protected from the effects of climate change.