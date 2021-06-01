Tom Hiddleston confesses being a big fan of Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai

British actor Tom Hiddleston is loved far and wide across the world, but what many may not know is the actor has a deep association with South Asia.

According to an unearthed report, the Thor star once revealed that he has family residing in India, because of which he has frequented the country.

In a chat with Hindustan Times earlier in 2012, he revealed that he was introduced to Bollywood bigwigs Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan’s film Devdas through his sister who lived in Chennai.

“I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I’ve been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there,” he said.

“My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan on an airplane. I loved it,” he continued.

“I’d want nothing more but to star in a Bollywood movie,” he added.