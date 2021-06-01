Milind Soman reveals he would smoke 20-30 cigarettes in a day!

Fitness guru and actor Milind Soman recently opened up on his smoking addiction in a new Instagram post a day after World No Tobacco Day on Monday.

Soman revealed that he picked up a smoking habit when he was 32, shooting for the sci-fi TV series ‘Captain Vyom’. He further mentioned that he got addicted quite soon and would end up smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day.

He wrote, “I started smoking at the age of 32, on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series i was shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked. I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could.”

Writing on his recovery, he revealed that, fortunately, he was able to forgo the habit as his good habits outweighed the bad ones

Writing on his recovery, he revealed that, fortunately, he was able to forgo the habit it as his good habits outweighed the bad ones.

“I think i got off lightly. Probably because a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky,” he added.

Milind had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26. The actor would often post pictures and videos from his time in quarantine and on informed fans that on April 5 he had tested negative for the virus.

Professionally, he started off as a model and then made the leap to acting. Milind ended up working in many films such as Pachaikili Muthucharam, Paiyaa, Agni Varsha and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bheja Fry.