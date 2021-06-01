Areeba Habib, Ekta Kapoor’s heartfelt exchange

Pakistani actor Areeba Habib is apparently a fan of Ekta Kapoor who is an Indian director and producer.

Even though there may be differences between Pakistan and India, the art of films and tv shows always bring these two countries together.

Areeba took to Instagram where she shared a clip of Ekta’s new web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’ on her story with the caption, “Next level, must watch.”

Ekta Kapoor replied with her story on Instagram appreciating Areeba’s praise with the caption, “Aaadaab! Thanku for ur love across the border!”