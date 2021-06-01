Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase 2.35% in 10 months

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 2.35 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $828.727 million during July-April (2020-21) against exports of $809.685 million during July-April (2019-20), showing growth of 2.35 percent, the SBP data revealed. Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan during April 2021 also increased by 326.76 percent, from $19.308 million against the exports of $82.399 million. On a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan however declined by 26.26 percent during April 2021 as compared to the exports of $116.541 million in March 2021, the SBP data revealed.