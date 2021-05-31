Pakistan to export sindhri mangoes to China from June 10: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday informed that Pakistan’s Sindhri mangoes would be exported to China from June 10, 2021, by air.

For our quality mangoes, China is a developing market; the Adviser commerce said this on his official Twitter account.

“I encourage our fruit exporters to take maximum advantage of vast opportunities in China.”

About the concerns expressed by the exporters, the Ministry of Commerce would like to assure, “Our exporters that the proposed scheme will be thoroughly examined with all stakeholders before being implemented,” he informed.