Indian actor Hrithik Roshan praised actor Kunal Kapur after watching ‘Koi Jaane Na.’

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor took to Instagram a story where he shared the poster of ‘Koi Janne Na’ and wrote a brief review of it.

Hrithik wrote, “Truly an unexpected discovery! Thought I’d watch 30 mins because it’s my friend’s film, but ended up happily surprised at the script, story.”

He further added that he was surprised with Kunal Kapur’s acting as well.