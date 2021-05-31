Carpet sector should be given priority for increasing exports, says Riaz Ahmed

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed Sunday said that the export sectors should be divided into categories according to the size of the problems being faced and the sector which has more difficulties should be given priority. In an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the vice chairman of the association Riaz Ahmed said Prime Minister Imran Khan is making every effort to increase exports, so he is required to play a key role in resolving the long-standing problems of the handloom carpet industry. He said Pakistan’s handmade carpet products have a unique identity around the world, so manufacturers and exporters who have been working for decades are emotionally attached to it despite the unfavorable conditions. Our carpet exporters are taking all steps to compete with their competitors especially with their arch rival India despite this fact that they are having fewer resources as compared to their rivals.













