Olivia Rodrigo makes history on the UK charts

The American singer has made history on the UK charts by being the youngest singer to top it twice!

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor’s songs ‘Sour’ and ‘Good 4 U’ have both topped the UK charts.

The 18-year-old is the youngest singer to ever achieve this status!

Rodrigo took to Instagram to thank her fans while writing in the caption, “This has been the coolest week of my life.”

Apart from these songs from her album Sour, ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Traitor’ are currently in the Top 10 of the UK charts as well.