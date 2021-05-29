FPCCI notifies Chairman FBR of difficulties faced by traders

ISLAMABAD: Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has apprised the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad about the difficulties faced by importers and exports at Kharlachi Border, Kurram agency.

A delegation of FPCCI led by its President Nassar Hyatt Magoo met with Chairman FBR at its headquarters to brief on the issues.

According to a press release by FBR on Saturday, FPCCI requested to withdraw the value added sales tax of 3 percent on import of industrial raw materials so as to provide the level playing field to importers and industry. It also notified of the high tax on import of tea.

The delegation also raised the issue of closure and non-clearance of vehicles at Chaman Border due to the rent dispute between different governmental institutions.

Further, it also requested to withdraw further tax and to introduce minimum tax under section 113 for different sectors.

The Chairman FBR assured the redressal of issues raised by the representatives FPCCI in the upcoming Budget 2021-22. The Chairman FBR was assisted by Member (IR-Policy) and his team.